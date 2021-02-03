WASHINGTON — The Capitol police officer who fatally shot a woman attempting to breach the speaker’s lobby during the Capitol Hill riot is reportedly not likely to face charges after a preliminary decision by investigators in the case.

The unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave after the Jan. 6 riot while an investigation transpired into whether rioter Ashli Babbitt’s civil rights were violated, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, was climbing through a window that had been shattered by protesters when she was killed, Law Officer reported.

The Justice Department civil rights investigation into the shooting was a routine procedure following the use of deadly force by a police officer in Washington D.C., New York Post reported.

The investigators have made an initial determination not to file charges. Justice Department officials need to make a final determination, the Journal said.

During the riot, Babbitt and others reached the door to the speaker’s lobby and bashed the windows with sticks and helmets attempting to reach the members of Congress inside.

Hundreds of rioters forced their way into the building and congressional offices.

More than 100 people have been arrested in connection to the breach.