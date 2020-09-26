One of the most vocal leaders of an Atlanta group protesting police brutality has himself been arrested multiple times for impersonating a police officer. Now the faux-cop who is the founder of a Black Lives Matter group in Atlanta has more serious trouble.

The FBI arrested him on fraud and money laundering charges, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Sir Maejor Page, 32, was accused Friday of misappropriating $200,000 in donations he solicited through Facebook on behalf of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, according to reports.

The FBI opened an investigation last year after a cooperating witness submitted a fraud complaint against Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, FBI agent Matthew Desorbo said in the complaint.

Page founded Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta in 2016 and this year took in more than $466,000 in donations in June, July and August, Desorbo said.

“In sum, Page has spent over $200,000 on personal items generated from donations received through BLMGA Facebook page with no identifiable purchase or expenditure for social or racial justice,” he said.

The FBI said Page pledged to use those donations “for George Floyd” but instead used the money make purchases related to food, dining, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security system, tailored suits and accessories.

Furthermore, Page used $112,000 of the donated money to purchase a house for himself in Toledo, Ohio. The transaction took place last month, according to the bureau.

Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta could not solicit donations after losing its tax-exempt status as a charity in 2019 for failing to submit to the IRS 990 tax returns listing donations and expenditures.

Fox 5 reported in 2016 that Page became a familiar face at Black Lives Matter marches in Atlanta to protest fatal police shootings.

He was part of a group of Black activists who met with then-Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed to demand changes in police training and tactics. Page even spoke at a joint news conference, according to the station.

“We stand on the shoulders of those that have paved the way for us to be able to protest in the streets and to be able to have our voices heard,” Page said with Mayor Reed and Chief George Turner standing behind him.

At the time, Page had been arrested several times for impersonating a police officer, the station reported. He is currently on probation after pleading guilty to lesser crimes of obstruction of a police officer and carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location.

The mayor’s office claimed ignorance of his prior arrests. However, it’s noteworthy that both the mayor’s office and APD said Page’s criminal past was “not relevant” to their meeting with him at the time because it was a meeting open to any member of the public.

According to the station, months earlier Page had parted ways with the Black Lives Matter of Atlanta movement before forming Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.

Page was released on bond after appearing before a judge via video. He did not immediately return messages Saturday from Fox News.