LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville, Kentucky, police major who is accused of belittling Black Lives Matter protesters in an email — calling them “punks” who will be living in their parents’ basements all their lives — has been relieved of her duties.

Maj. Bridget Hallahan’s last day with the Louisville Metro Police Department will be Oct. 1 and she will then retire, LMPD interim Chief Robert Schroeder said during a press briefing Friday, the Courier-Journal reported.

“We are aware of these emails and we have been looking into them,” Schroeder said, adding, “They were her personal opinions and do not represent the views of this department.”

“Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body.” – Maj. Bridget Hallahan

In the August email written by Hallahan, she said she knew it was difficult for her colleagues to keep their opinions to themselves, “especially when we, as a whole or as an individual, become the target of people in the public who criticize what we do without even knowing the facts,” the news organization reported.

“These ANTIFA and BLM people, especially the ones who just jumped on the bandwagon ‘yesterday’ because they became ‘woke’ (insert eye roll here), do not deserve a second glance or thought from us. Our little pinky toenails have more character, morals, and ethics, than these punks have in their entire body,” the email read.

“Do not stoop to their level. Do not respond to them. If we do, we only validate what they did. Don’t make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents’ basement playing COD [‘Call of Duty’] for their entire life.”

Hallahan’s comments also encouraged officers to come to her office to “vent together,” if need be, New York Post reported.

“There is currently no recourse we have for incidents involving the doxing of officers or their families,” she wrote.

“What we can do is speak up against them and put the truth out there. Through the PIO office and the LMPD FB page, we will come back at them on their own page to let them and everyone else know they are lying. We will print the facts. I will see to it.”

The email went on, “We have already taken care of one incident. I hope we never have to do it again. Just know I got your back.”

Hallahan was appointed commander of the Fifth Division last July, according to the Courier-Journal.