ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Department announced Tuesday the death of an officer who graduated from the police academy within the past year, according to authorities.

Officer Lucas Sizemore passed away on Jan. 9. He graduated from the police academy in May 2023. The agency did not offer a cause of death.

The Atlanta Police Department provided the following details in a news release:

“On behalf of Chief Schierbaum and the entire Atlanta Police Department, it is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Lucas Sizemore from Zone 4 Evening Watch.

“Officer Sizemore, passed away on January 9, he had recently graduated from the police academy in May and dedicated himself to serving and protecting our community. His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. During this difficult time, let us come together to remember Officer Sizemore’s commitment and sacrifice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lucas Sizemore’s loved ones during this painful time. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy inspire us all to foster a culture of compassion, understanding, and support within the Atlanta Police Department family.”

Sizemore is the second Atlanta police officer who has died this month, according to Yahoo News.

Officer Kenya Galloway, 44, died on Jan. 4 after suffering a medical emergency in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway prior to his shift.

