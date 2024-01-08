Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA – Officer Kenya Galloway of the Atlanta Police Department unexpectedly died last week following an unspecified medical emergency. Now the officer’s son, a college football player, has honored the memory of his late father with a vow to “make you proud,” according to a report.

Officers discovered Galloway’s body in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway prior his shift Thursday evening, WSB-TV reported.

The officer’s son, Benjamin Galloway, attends Georgia Tech and plays offensive line for the Yellow Jackets. The team finished its 2023 season with a 7-6 record following a bowl victory Dec. 22.

The grieving college football player posted a statement on social media regarding his father’s death and how he plans to honor him.

“I will continue to make you proud Pops I know you are in a great place watching from above with God and I promise I will keep your legacy going. Love you Pops Always,” Benjamin posted on his X page.

Officer Galloway first joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2015. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the executive protection unit.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Galloway’s family and express our gratitude for the support we have received from the community. Together, we mourn the loss of a dedicated officer who served with honor and distinction,” the department said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement, “My prayers are with the family of Officer Galloway, as well as his APD family. He protected me and my family as if we were his own, and I will be forever grateful for his service.”

Galloway’s official cause of death has not been disclosed, and funeral arrangements are pending.