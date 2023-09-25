Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA – An investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office experienced a negligent discharge and shot herself while inside a restroom at the county courthouse on Friday.

The investigator “accidentally” shot herself in the leg while inside the 4th-floor handicapped bathroom stall and had to be transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to officials, Fox 5 reported.

“She was not critically wounded. A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and administered aid until EMS arrived,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “There was never an active threat at the courthouse.”

The investigator’s name has not been released and she is expected to recover. The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing, the Post Millennial reported.