MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Police have arrested a woman after she violated an emergency order that does not allow people on the beach.

Video posted to Facebook by Chris Nelson showed Miami resident Kimberly Falkenstine sitting in the sand near Fifth Street while holding a sign that read, “We are free,” Sunday afternoon. Her protest was clearly meant as a political statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers spotted the woman just after 3:30 p.m. and gave her several opportunities to leave, according to police.

The video shows officers taking Falkenstine into custody after, police said, she failed to comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before she was arrested, Falkenstine attended a rally at Lummus Park where protesters called for the reopening of businesses and beaches statewide, according to Fox.

The police report stated she told officers she had left the rally and wanted to sit on the beach to make a statement.

According to Nelson’s commentary, a small crowd gathered in support of Falkenstine’s protest. At one point he scanned nearby gatherers, which appeared to be 10-15 people. Nelson also said he was warned several times to back off the beach itself as he filmed her protest.

Falkenstine faces several charges, including resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after receiving a warning, Fox News reported. She has been released from custody on $2,500 bond.