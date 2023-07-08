Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – A digital press aide for the City Council is under fire from the head of the New York City police officers union after it was revealed that she advocated violence against officers.

The New York Post reported that Ember Ollom — a digital media rep hired by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office last fall — urged people to attack city cops on social media amid confrontations between officers and demonstrators during the George Floyd protests in May of 2020.

“I would like it on the record that I would like you all to throw more bottles at cops and torch more vans,” Ollom said in a May 30, 2020 tweet, responding to a tweet from Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan, who is now the Council’s finance committee chairman.

Brannan had denounced the violence in his tweet, which said, “In the middle of a deadly pandemic, we saw elected officials indiscriminately thrown to the ground and beaten with batons, bottles thrown at cops, and NYPD vans torched.”

PBA President Patrick Hendry said Ollom’s hire is just the latest anti-cop outrage emanating from the Council.

“No wonder the City Council spends more time tormenting police officers than helping us stop violent crime – just look at the hardcore cop-haters on their team,” Hendrey said in a statement to The Post..

“This hate-filled individual who called for more attacks on police officers should be investigated and fired, but we know that won’t happen because the City Council only believes in ‘accountability’ for cops.”

Ollom, 28, said Thursday she now regrets her anti-police statement.

“It is unfortunate that a mistake I made three years ago is being used to attack me in pursuit of a political agenda.”