MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A mother in Florida reportedly brought a firearm to a parent-teacher conference at an elementary school. The actions have led to a number of criminal charges, police said.

The woman, identified as Brenzina Jones, 35, attended a meeting with the principal at Brentwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens Thursday night.

Before she departed the campus, Jones reportedly warned security personnel at the front desk of her willingness to use violence to protect her child, WSVN reported.

“I don’t play about somebody playing with my jit,” said Jones, according to court documents. “I’ll shoot this [expletive] up.”

The documents also noted that during the progression of events, Jones “proceeded to open her purse and recklessly display the butt of her gun.”

Once Jones returned the firearm to her purse, she reportedly issued “loud verbal threats directed to Brentwood Elementary.”

Following the purported threatening actions, other parents became disturbed by the event, Fox reported.

“Just hearing this story is very upsetting to me,” one parent, Trinece Coleman, said​. “I never know what’s on a person’s mind, so even if she didn’t mean it, the fact that the gun was there, and the fact that the words came with the weapon there, it was very alarming.”

“I hope that she understands that her child has to see this on the news,” Coleman added. “It’s OK to protect your kids. It’s something that we have, that mother instinct that we want to protect our kids, but I think it’s the way in which we do it.”

Jones’ teenage son, Marcus Murry Jr. told WSVN there was “false communication,” between his mom and the person working security.

Jones appeared before Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Judith Rubenstein during a bond hearing on Friday. Apparently the mother was either incriminating herself or talking out of turn as the judge had to advise her to refrain from speaking, according to the news outlet.

“Don’t make any statements, Ms. Jones, please,” Rubenstein said.

