ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A serial drunk driver in Florida who caused a crash last summer that killed a father and his son, entered a no contest plea on Monday and was subsequently sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.

The defendant, Leslie Gehret, 41, caused a crash last summer that claimed the life of Shane Lloyd, 50, and his son Jakob Lloyd, 19, as they were heading to college orientation. Gehret entered no contest pleas on Monday in an Orange County court to two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count each of vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license and causing serious bodily injury or death, the New York Post reported.

As a result of the plea agreement, Gehret was sentenced to 280 months in prison, followed by 12 months of probation. Once she’s released from incarceration, Gehret will also be required to complete 50 hours of community service and attend DUI school.

Moreover, the sentence includes a permanent suspension of her driver’s license, according to the Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

On July 9, 2023, the Lloyd’s were traveling from Colorado with their ultimate destination being the University of Central Florida’s campus, where Jakob Lloyd was scheduled to begin classes in the fall. During their journey, Gehret ran a red light and slammed into their car, causing it to rollover multiple times, prosecutors said.

Shane Lloyd was pronounced dead at the crash site, while his son succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

At the time of his death, Jakob Lloyd was set to study forensic chemistry at UCF, his family said.

Gehret walked away from the double traffic fatality with nothing more than minor injuries.

According to the electronic data recorder on Gehret’s car, she was traveling at 94 mph at the point of impact.

Following the crash, deputies responded to the hospital where Gehret was being treated. They noted that she displayed objective symptoms of impairment. A blood sample was obtained about 5 hours after the collision and it was still above the legal limit, prosecutors said.

Gehret had accumulated three DUI arrests in 10 years preceding the July 2023 crash. She was also on probation from a prior DUI and was operating her vehicle on a suspended license at the time of the double fatality, the New York Post reported.

Furthermore, Gehret, who previously resided in New Rochelle, New York, was sued for damages in 2022 for a separate collision that left Alexander Chapman with a “permanent injury,” according to court records.