NEW YORK – The New York police sergeants union described city health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot as a “b****” Wednesday in response to revelations that she told an NYPD official she didn’t give “two rats’ a**es” about cops getting safety masks.

“Truth is this b**** has blood on her hands but why should anyone be surprised the NYPD has suffered under DeBlasio since he became Mayor,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted in response to the New York Post’s exclusive story revealing Barbot’s decision, Fox News reported.

The health commissioner said in a mid-March phone conversation with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, “I don’t give two rats’ a–es about your cops,” in response to the mask request, sources said, according to the New York Post.

“I need them for others,” Barbot said.

The conversation took place as increasing numbers of cops were calling out sick with symptoms of COVID-19 but before the department suffered its first casualties from the deadly respiratory disease, sources said.

Although Monahan sought 500,000 masks, Barbot said she could only produce 50,000, according to sources. However, recent history is a great teacher since more police officers have died from COVID-19 than doctors and nurses.

Department of Health spokesman Patrick Gallahue acknowledged that there was a “heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration, but no harm was wished on anyone.” Barbot “apologized for her contribution to the exchange,” Gallahue added.

Shortly after the SBA’s tweet, the union’s president, Edward Mullins, sent a statement calling for Barbot’s dismissal from office.