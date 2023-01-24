Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Rose Williams

Shannon Safford has been in the National Guard for 12 years. She loves the community and career, but she’s currently going through a medical discharge process after being unable to recover from a COVID-19 vaccine injury.

Safford’s mother, Jan Dahlstrom, joined Liz Collin to discuss her daughter’s journey since receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in May 2021.

Safford was a healthy 27-year-old in “the best shape of her life,” Dahlstrom said, when she received the vaccine.

Safford and her daughter (photo provided to Alpha News)

“She wasn’t really hesitant. She was a little apprehensive … but she complied,” Dahlstrom said.

Right after getting the shot, Safford had flu-like symptoms but went to work. Then she began to have an irregular menstrual cycle and digestive problems.

“Within a month it was the feeling like she was being electrocuted, horrible fatigue, she couldn’t get up and move, muscle twitching … unable to function. She couldn’t do her job,” her mother explained.

It was August of 2021 and troops were being sent to Afghanistan to help with the U.S. withdrawal. Safford’s unit was part of that operation, but she was too sick to go. Medical professionals could not tell her what was wrong with her health and she was sent home.

Safford was “very distraught and sad” that she couldn’t be with her battalion, Dahlstrom said.

Dahlstrom began to wonder if Safford’s health problems were connected to the COVID-19 vaccine. To this day, the family is still searching for answers, but Safford is getting better and says she is 50% back to herself.

“She can’t do anything physical and is in a lot of pain,” Dahlstrom said of Safford’s current condition.

Since that August, Safford has tried numerous treatments that have helped ease her symptoms, and she has had certain doctors tell her that her injuries are 100% vaccine-related.

A treatment plan Safford follows during recovery. (photo provided to Alpha News)

Inflammation reflexology technology, chiropractic care, ionic foot soaks, acupuncture, essential oils, massages, and prescriptions from her general practitioner are some of the treatments Safford has used.

Dahlstrom credits her community and family with helping care for her daughter and keep life running through this experience. They have received support and advice by joining groups for vaccine-injured people.

Safford undergoing inflammation reflexology technology. (photo provided to Alpha News)

For Dahlstrom, the secrecy of it all is the most discouraging.

“I watched it all because I was kind of jumped into this early, not by choice, but after doing deeper digging you see Facebook groups getting shut down, you see the censorship that you can’t even talk about it,” Dahlstrom said.

Doctors who were silenced from the beginning could have saved lives before vaccines were even approved, Dahlstrom believes.

“What happened to a second opinion, what happened to listening to what the patient wants?” she said. “You couldn’t get it, you couldn’t get ivermectin filled … they’re dictating what we’re supposed to do. What happened to our free choice and our health?”

Now the military has ended its vaccine mandate, after roughly 8,000 troops were kicked out for refusing the vaccine. Dahlstrom thinks those people will never return to the military, but those who “stood their ground” and refused the vaccine — doctors, nurses, troops — will be “blessed in some way.”

LISTEN:

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.