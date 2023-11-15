Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Hayley Feland

The Alpha News documentary premiere took place on Tuesday evening ahead of the official release Thursday.

The premiere of “The Fall of Minneapolis” was held at a packed local theater, with nearly 200 guests attending the event.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with two of the police officers who were convicted of murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin and Alex Kueng. It will be released on the Alpha News Rumble channel Thursday.

The Alpha News documentary premiere took place on Tuesday evening ahead of the official release Thursday. (Alpha News)

Other stories shared in the film include those of Minneapolis police officers who were in the Third Precinct before it was evacuated, testimony from medical professionals, and perspectives from family members of those convicted.

“It was a moving experience to be able to watch it with the people who were brave enough to be interviewed for the film,” Liz Collin, the producer of the film, said about the premiere.

Among those in attendance were many of the individuals who appear in the documentary, along with their families and other special guests.

The Alpha News documentary premiere took place on Tuesday evening ahead of the official release Thursday. (Alpha News)

“We were honored to be trusted with their stories, but it was a stark reminder of how we wish we never had to tell any of this at all. It’s easy to see how many lives were damaged by the lies,” Collin said.

The event included a reception provided by Cowboy Jack’s in Apple Valley, with owner Brian Michaels saying that he believes this is an important story for the public to hear.

Liz Collin, along with Dr. J.C. Chaix, the director of the film, and Josh Feland, the cinematographer, discussed the premiere and the documentary on the Jon Justice Show and The Megyn Kelly Show Wednesday.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.