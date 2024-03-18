Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Liz Collin

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, told Alpha News in his first public interview that an encounter with the police during his own traumatic childhood inspired him to become a cop.

“I had a traumatic childhood where a Minneapolis police officer one day came and comforted me during a difficult time in my childhood. I have always remembered that and it inspired me that I wanted to do something like that in the future,” said Thao.

Thao, Derek Chauvin’s former partner, revealed that his “trust in God” gets him through each day behind bars.

“Since day one of my conversion, God has been my strength,” he said.

Thao said the officers on the scene that day were using the maximal restraint technique (MRT), which was an approved Minneapolis Police Department technique. But multiple MPD leaders later testified that the officers were not using an authorized technique.

Like the other officers in the case, Thao said he has lost trust in the justice system.

“It’s obviously controlled by the elites. If you’re not a part of the elites’ narrative, they’re going to try to destroy you,” he said.

The following is a transcript of the conversation, lightly edited for clarity, between Alpha News journalist Liz Collin and Thao, who is serving a 4.75-year prison sentence on a conviction for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Thao called Collin from prison for the exclusive conversation after receiving an outpouring of support from people who have viewed “The Fall of Minneapolis.”

Transcript

COLLIN: This was supposedly all about racism and racist cops. As an Asian American and Derek Chauvin’s partner for several years, what do you make of those claims?

THAO: It was obviously an election year. Historically, that narrative is going to be pushed to divide the country and then forgotten until next election year. It had nothing to do with this case.

COLLIN: Talk about your relationship with Derek Chauvin as your longtime partner.

THAO: We were partners, I think, for about three years, and it was fine. We got along fine. I think everyone got along with him well. I got along with him well. Primarily he spent his time training new officers because he was a reliable trainer.

COLLIN: Do you blame Derek Chauvin for any of this?

THAO: No, he had no idea as to the amount of fentanyl he (Floyd) had in him.

COLLIN: Judge [Peter] Cahill refused to allow key evidence about MRT in Chauvin’s trial, but he used MRT against you in your case. What are your thoughts about that?

THAO: Obviously the MRT, which we were doing, kind of destroys their false narrative. I believe Cahill’s job was to tie [up] the loose ends of their coverup narrative to hamstring any appeals because he didn’t want a second Chauvin trial because it would essentially expose Cahill’s corruption. It would force everyone, especially MPD, to testify to the truth.

Tou Thao at the scene of George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

The [former] chief of police [Medaria] Arradondo, Katie Blackwell, with the federal agents, they told that same lie to them. Obviously, they’re immune to being prosecuted, apparently. That was pretty much the main purpose, use it against me so he could have his bases covered with Derek [and the MRT] to kind of block that legal loose end up.

COLLIN: You mean because in Chauvin’s trial it’s up to the jury in that case and Judge Cahill at the end of the day had the final say in your case?

THAO: That’s correct.

COLLIN: You rejected a plea deal and let Judge Cahill decide your fate. He went beyond the Minnesota state guidelines and gave you a longer sentence. What do you think about his sentencing and overall handling of the case? Judge Cahill then chastised you for your faith and your belief in God and he hoped you would have done a lot less preaching, those were his words. Since you didn’t have the chance, what would you say to him about that?

THAO: I recall him rebuking prosecutors for comparing Floyd to Jesus at Derek Chauvin’s pre-trial motion. I don’t know if me and Cahill have the same Jesus, but as far as to him saying have remorse, I would ask him this question: would Jesus have been wrong for not having remorse over his false convictions by the Pharisees? I suspect I know what his answer would be.

COLLIN: What do you think your cases say about the justice system?

THAO: It’s obviously controlled by the elites. If you’re not a part of the elites’ narrative, they’re going to try to destroy you. Like I said earlier, with the former chief and deputy chief lying to the FBI, it just kind of shows you there is a two-tier type justice system where the elites are in control of the narrative and who they want to prosecute and who they don’t want to.

COLLIN: Going back a bit but explain why you even wanted to be a police officer.

THAO: I was raised in my childhood in Minneapolis. I had a traumatic childhood where a Minneapolis police officer one day came and comforted me during a difficult time in my childhood. I have always remembered that and it inspired me that I wanted to do something like that in the future. Part of my passion was working to help kids in abusive situations and I would encourage them and say, ‘Hey, if I could do it then you could do it, too.’ That’s why I wanted to be a police officer.

COLLIN: Have you been able to view the Fall of Minneapolis? Or are you aware of its contents?

Derek Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, holds up copies of her son’s training manuals in the movie “The Fall of Minneapolis.”

THAO: I have a brief awareness of it. A lot of people have viewed it and I’ve received a lot of letters of support. They’re pretty much appalled at the whole entire situation — how corrupt [it was] from the start really right down to the end, people who blatantly don’t care about justice or truth. We’re kind of in a culture where people are too comfortable, and they don’t want to be the first one to put themself out. They’re thinking something is wrong, but they don’t want to say anything about it; they’re looking to preserve their own comforts.

COLLIN: How are you handling getting through every day where you are in prison?

THAO: Since day one of my conversion, God has been my strength. I rely on him. Sometimes he takes us through trials like this to strengthen our faith for us for whatever the future is for us. My trust in God kind of gets me through every single day.

