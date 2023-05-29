Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Debra Heine

(American Greatness) — Six people who were harmed by COVID-19 injections are suing a slew of top Biden administration officials in the first lawsuit of its kind in the United States. In the complaint, filed on last Monday, the plaintiffs allege the U.S. government colluded with social media companies to censor them when they posted factual information about their adverse reactions to the COVID vax, the Defender reported. The group says the government’s mass-censorship enterprise made it difficult for them to form support groups and find information about their injuries on social media.

Defendants include Joe Biden, along with other top-ranking White House officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brianne Dressen, Shaun Barcavage, Kristi Dobbs, Nikki Holland, Suzanna Newell, and Ernest Ramirez. All suffered vaccine-related injuries except for Ramirez, whose 16-year-old son died from a cardiac arrest five days after receiving the Pfizer shot.

Newell, a former triathlete from St. Paul, Minnesota, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease after receiving the mRNA injection and now has to rely on a walker or cane to get around.

Brianne Dressen, a preschool teacher from Saratoga Springs, Utah, suffered severe nerve damage after taking part in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 trial. Now Dressen is determined to be more than just “collateral damage of the pandemic.” On Monday, she tweeted: “I have never sued anyone in my life … might as well start with POTUS, US Surgeon General, CDC, etc.”

“What she said,” tweeted Newell. “I have never sued anyone before either. Having my uncomfortable truth censored has been isolating and shocking. I am thankful for the community I have found despite efforts to keep us apart. #TeamHumanity will win.”

Dressen co-chairs React19, a “science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine adverse events globally.”

After receiving the AstraZeneca shot, Dressen says she experienced chronic adverse effects, including “doubled and blurry vision, severe sensitivity to sound and light, heart and blood pressure fluctuations and intense brain fog that worsened over time.”

Dressen told the Defender that she now experiences “permanent disability” with “ups and downs.” She said when she tried to post about her injuries on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, GoFundMe, Reddit and Instagram, her content was removed.

She noted that her experiences of censorship “pale in comparison to the thousands of Americans we know who all have experienced the same thing.”

“There is nothing scarier than reaching out for help only to be silenced,” Dressen said. “It was as scary as the vaccine reaction itself.”

“Our constitutional freedoms must be protected, regardless of whether or not we are in a national emergency,” she added. Dressen told the Defender that she and the other plaintiffs are “not fighting this fight for a select few” but are fighting on behalf of the “tens of thousands who are experiencing the same kind of censorship.”

In October of 2021, Dressen, Newell, and Ramirez participated in Sen. Ron Johnson’s panel discussion with doctors and medical researchers who had treated COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Dressen said during the panel discussion and in interviews that after being gaslit and abandoned by the U.S. government, many vaccine-injured victims were turning to suicide.

The complaint asserts that the plaintiffs experienced “heavy and ongoing censorship” on social media platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and GoFundMe — when they attempted to share their personal experiences, exchange advice, medical research, and support with others who were medically harmed after getting COVID injections.

“For posting about their personal experiences and trying to connect with others in the vaccine-injured community, Plaintiffs’ speech has repeatedly been flagged as misinformation or removed entirely,” NCLA noted. “Their social media accounts are at constant risk of being frozen or disabled just for engaging with other users in private support groups open only to vaccine-injured individuals and sharing perspectives the government deems misinformation.”

According to the complaint: “This sprawling censorship enterprise has involved the efforts of myriad federal agencies and government actors (including within the White House itself) to direct, coerce, and, ultimately, work in concert with social media platforms to censor, muffle, and flag as ‘misinformation’ speech that conflicts with the government’s preferred narrative — including speech that the government explicitly acknowledges to be true.”

The attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana filed a landmark lawsuit in May 2022 against multiple high-ranking Biden administration officials for allegedly colluding with social media giants to suppress free speech under the pretense of combatting “misinformation.”

Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is now a senator, alleged that the Biden regime led “the largest speech censorship operation in recent history” by working with Big Tech to suppress and censor information later acknowledged to be truthful.

Since then, Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and other independent journalists have corroborated these findings in their Twitter Files reports.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chairman on Leave Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CHD filed a class action lawsuit against Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials and federal agencies last March, alleging they “waged a systematic, concerted campaign” to compel the three largest social media companies to censor constitutionally protected speech, including facts and opinions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy himself was censored after Clarke Humphrey, the digital director for the COVID-19 Response Team at the White House, asked someone at Twitter to remove a tweet drawing attention “to a wave of suspicious deaths among the elderly” following the administration of COVID shots.

Commenting on the new lawsuit, Peggy Little, senior litigation counsel for NCLA, said in a statement:

“Americans injured by experimentally approved Covid vaccines are being deplatformed, silenced, suppressed, defamed and cancelled by their own government for reaching out to others simply to share and receive information critical to their physical and mental well-being. Government actors have bullied, threatened and coerced social media companies to strip these plaintiffs of their First Amendment rights of association and speech. Suppression of speech critical of the government by the very government actors mandating the vaccine is frightening. NCLA’s lawsuit seeks to restore these plaintiffs’ civil liberties and the free flow of information guaranteed by the First Amendment for all Americans. We must never again lose our constitutional bearings in a pandemic.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.

