MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Miami Beach woman was stabbed to death last week after rebuffing her alleged killer’s repeated attempts for a date. The suspect fatally stabbed his co-worker outside her apartment following one last plea. The “obsessed stalker” also stabbed himself, but survived, according to reports.

Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, faces second-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing of Delfina Pan, a 28-year-old from Argentina who had refused to date him, the Miami Herald reported.

The pair worked at the same restaurant — Kansas Bar & Grill — where Mariani mostly kept to himself, according to the online news site, Today in 24.

A neighbor and friend of Pan’s told police the defendant arrived at the victim’s apartment, uninvited, and waited for the victim. When Pan arrived, Mariani asked to talk to her in her apartment, the Herald reported. When she refused, the neighbor told police, “he produced a knife and without being provoked began to stab the victim.”

After fatally stabbing the woman, Mariani then stabbed himself in the chest. He was found lying on top of Pan outside her apartment, according to the Herald.

The two were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Mariani survived, but Pan was pronounced dead.

Mariani was subsequently charged with second-degree murder as he is recovering from his self-inflicted wounds, the New York Post reported.

The knife that was used to murder Pan was reportedly missing from the Kansas Bar & Grill.

“He worked with us. A super strange boy and nobody knew anything about his life. He went to work and did not say hello to anyone,” Pan’s friend told local reporters.

The stabbing death of Pan made headlines in her native Argentina, where Today in 24 branded her suspected killer “an obsessed stalker.” Another news site called her death “femicide.”

The woman moved to the United States two years ago and wanted to become a fashion designer, according to friends.

