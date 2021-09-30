Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida women are behind bars, accused of drugging a Miami Beach tourist from Texas and ripping off his $10,000 watch and other valuables after he passed out in a park early Friday, according to reports.

The suspects arrested in the criminal collaboration were identified as Kimberly Lebron-Martinez, 20, and Elizabeth Labbe, 19, WPLG reported,

Police said the duo met an unnamed tourist from Texas early Friday morning and asked him to have a drink. At first, he declined but still hung out with the pair.

Police said the three went to Sunny’s bar and restaurant until it closed. Next, the women convinced the victim to go to Collins Park. On the way they stopped at a gas station convenient mart for some alcohol.

While at the park, the male victim was handed a beverage, according to police. After drinking it, he “immediately felt as if he had been drugged and soon after lost consciousness,” according to an arrest report cited by WPLG.

The devious suspects then allegedly snatched the man’s pricey Omega watch, a gold chain, white Yeezy sneakers, and debit and credit cards, New York Post reported.

Afterward, the pair of suspects went on a spending spree, according to authorities. Over the next 16 hours, they allegedly racked up $15,000 in charges with the man’s bank cards, the police report said.

Police tracked down the women Sunday night and took them into custody. They were subsequently charged with several felonies.