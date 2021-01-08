Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — Video from the DC riots shows a bloodied police officer screaming for help as he’s crushed by a sea of humanity inside the Capitol building.

The officer, who appears to be a member of the Capitol Police Department, is pinned between a riot shield and metal door, New York Post reported.

He is bleeding from the mouth as he calls out in pain, “Help!”

The bothersome footage was taken shortly after dozens of frenzied Trump supporters stormed an entrance on the west side of the Capitol building — snatching a police riot shield and using batons to whack the line of riot gear-clad officers as they struggle to repel the crowd.

The video shows police shooting pepper spray at the intrusive mob.

The crowd then bands together to push back against the officers’ riot shields while screaming, “Heave ho!”

The aggressive throng of protesters breached multiple points of the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Five people died in the massive protest — including a Capitol Police officer who reportedly was struck by a fire extinguisher and died a day later and an Air Force veteran who was shot as part of the mob gaining entry to the building.

The death of Officer Brian Sicknick is now being investigated as a homicide, Law Officer reported.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.