WASHINGTON — A man who smugly enjoyed a few moments as he sat at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and a West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the US Capitol were among those charged Friday over the chaos, authorities said.

Richard Barnett was identified as the man who was caught in a now-infamous viral photo lounging back in Pelosi’s chair in her private congressional office with his feet up on her desk as part of the mob infiltrating the building. He turned himself into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Little Rock, Ark., Friday morning, KNWA reported.

Barnett, 60, was charged with federal counts including violent entry, theft of public property, disorderly conduct and entering and remaining on restricted grounds, New York Post reported.

He allegedly stole a letter from Pelosi’s office meant for US Rep. Bill Long (R-Mo.).

Meanwhile, the West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans — who recorded himself inside the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday shouting, “We’re in, baby!’’ — was federally charged with entering a restricted area, the Justice Department said, according to the Post.

Evans was expected to be released from federal custody Friday afternoon, according to WDTV in West Virginia.

