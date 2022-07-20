Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Anyone who trespassed at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots last year is being prosecuted with animus. But the nine individual staff members from CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were arrested last month will get a free pass after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., declined to prosecute the interlopers, according to Law&Crime.

Capitol police arrested the nine Colbert staffers on unlawful entry charges last month, Law Officer reported. The group “had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings and they failed to do so,” according to a police press release in June.

The group entered the Longworth House Office Building after authorities shut the doors to visitors. They were unauthorized to be in the facility for several hours while they proceeded to take pictures and videos near the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Lauren Boebert, Fox News reported at the time.

Police announced Monday they were “just informed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case.”

“We respect the decision that office has made. Any questions about that decision should be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia,” according to the press release.

