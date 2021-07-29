Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police were ordered to begin arresting visitors and staff who defy the House mandate to wear a mask. The directive impacts the House side of the Capitol complex starting Thursday, according to a police memo issued by new USCP Chief Thomas Manger.

However, the order comes with a caveat. Although officers were advised to arrest staff and visitors, they were told not to arrest members of Congress for failing to wear masks but to report the lawmakers’ noncompliance to the House sergeant-at-arms, the memo says, Fox News reported.

The memo was obtained by Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. from an undisclosed officer following Thursday’s morning roll call. Officers she’s spoken to are “very uncomfortable” with this new directive that Cammack describes as “tyrannical.”

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

“This is such an overstep of Speaker Pelosi’s authority to basically make our Capitol Police arrest staff members and report on members,” Cammack told Fox News Wednesday. “It’s absolutely unconscionable that this is where we’re at.”

The Florida congresswoman continued to express her dismay with Speaker Pelosi.

“I cannot comply with this tyrannical order,” Cammack said. “This is the people’s house, not Nancy Pelosi’s house.”