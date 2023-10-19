Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Debra Heine

(American Greatness) — Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the United States Capitol on Wednesday as hundreds more occupied the Cannon Rotunda, where demonstrations are prohibited.

This is currently the scene in the Cannon House Office building, which has been taken over by pro-Hamas demonstrators. I’ve been reliably informed that storming a government building means pre-trial solitary confinement for at least a year.

pic.twitter.com/Br76FMt3Co — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2023

WATCH: more videos of pro-Palestinian terrorists storming the Capitol https://t.co/xBWhjmp1oR pic.twitter.com/9JnmbOlR2U — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 18, 2023

Inside the Cannon office building, the protesters reportedly “demanded” an Israeli ceasefire.

Protesters inside Capitol demand Israeli Ceasefire https://t.co/wn58ZzRRPq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 18, 2023

In a post on X at 1:41 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police said: “We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them.”

Video footage posted online shows the police clashing with protesters.

JUST IN: The United States Capitol has been taken over inside and outside by pro-Palestine protesters as Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke with a crowd nearby. Are we only allowed to call people like this insurrections when they are Donald Trump supporters? Police are now making… pic.twitter.com/W0rttqIx51 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

Capitol Police later issued a traffic advisory, posting on X at 2:24 p.m.: “A large group of protesters are walking in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex. For safety reasons, we have temporary rolling road closures in effect.”

In a speech to the mob outside the Capitol, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) issued a warning to the Biden regime and other Democrats who support Israel.

“A lot of us are not going to forget this!” she ranted.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, an unhinged antisemite, goes after Biden and her fellow Democrats: "A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It's not a threat — it isn't!" pic.twitter.com/WqNfGSzURg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

The protest comes one day after media outlets in the U.S. and worldwide falsely reported that Israeli forces bombed a Palestinian hospital in Gaza, resulting in over 500 deaths. Conclusive evidence now points to a misfired rocket near the hospital in Gaza as the culprit.

Dozens of protests erupted outside of western embassies around the world Tuesday night in the wake of the tragedy.

Tlaib repeated the debunked claim that Israel bombed the hospital in tearful remarks to the pro-Hamas crowd.

Unhinged Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib sobs as she repeats the debunked claim that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital.pic.twitter.com/rFf0UtkfH6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the protest inside the Capitol building “an insurrection” in a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

“Literally, they’ve come in and taken over,” she said. “Of course, they know what they’re doing.”

There’s an insurrection happening now on Capitol Hill https://t.co/hBMIcv3pqW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin encouraged his followers on X to call the bureau and report the trespassing crime unfolding at the Capitol.

“Luckily, the FBI already has a squad at Washington field that is prepared to investigate all of these trespassers,” the whistleblower wrote. “I assume @FBIWFO SWAT will be deployed to arrest them before they get away so they don’t have to round them up for 3 years … Are y’all calling the Field Office? 202-278-2000 is the number to call and report this ongoing crime.”

In a helpful reminder to the FBI, Seraphin listed 13 criminal charges that have been repeatedly leveled against the January 6 protesters for the same violations.

By 6:00 p.m., the rotunda was reportedly clear of illegal protesters and that USCP was processing arrests.

USCP told Fox News that about 300 demonstrators were arrested in the protest, including at least three who were charged with assault on a police officer.

USCP said that demonstrators inside the Cannon Rotunda will be charged with a single count of illegally protesting inside a House office building.

