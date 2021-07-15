Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police arrested Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday after she led a group of protesters into the building.

A photo posted by reporter Nicholas Wu of Politico shows Beatty, and others, being zip tied by Capitol Police, Fox News reported.

Rep. Beatty is being zip tied as USCP starts to make arrests pic.twitter.com/8LFEabAXFy — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 15, 2021

The Congressional Black Caucus leader was seen leading the stunt moments earlier by walking into the building chanting “end the filibuster.”

Activists escorted into Hart by @RepBeatty chant “end the filibuster!” pic.twitter.com/1AedJth37d — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 15, 2021

Rep. Joyce Beatty among those arrested protesting for voter rights in the Senate Hart building atrium. pic.twitter.com/5PXYijNCEz — Casey J. Wooten (@Casey_J_Wooten) July 15, 2021

Around the same time of the arrest, Beatty posted on her Twitter account that she was marching to the Senate to protect voting rights for black women–something they already have. The inference that it will be taken away is ridiculous.

“Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. #OurPowerOurMessage” Beatty tweeted.

The theatrical move appears to be nothing more than political grandstanding.

Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. ✊🏾 #OurPowerOurMessage pic.twitter.com/YyGT4uayto — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Beatty’s Twitter account also posted a photo of the arrest taking place with the caption, “Let the people fight for justice.”

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

“This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds,” the Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News. “At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity. After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307. Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing.”

There are two questions that Law Officer would like to pose:

Will anyone in the media call this an insurrection? Will the charges be dismissed?

We believe our readers can easily answer both questions.

