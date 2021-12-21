Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON — A Capitol police officer who was attacked during the Jan. 6 riot has submitted his resignation and will become a law enforcement commentator at CNN following his departure.

Michael Fanone , 41, resigned Monday, slamming his fellow police officers within the police organization, saying many of their allegiances are with former President Donald Trump, not the Constitution, according to the Daily Mail.

A CNN rep confirms that Michael Fanone will start as an on-air contributor in January https://t.co/G7W5c6tITa — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 20, 2021

“Clearly there are some members of our department who feel their oath is to Donald Trump and not to the Constitution,” Fanone said on Monday.

According to the Post Millennial, Fanone said there are only two current DC police officers he still would consider friends.

Fanone will leave on Dec. 31 after 20 years with the agency, which is reportedly five years short of being able to retire with benefits.

