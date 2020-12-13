RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Two undercover police officers dressed as Santa Claus and his elf stopped two suspected car thieves and three suspected shoplifters outside a Riverside, California, shopping center Thursday.

On Thursday, detectives and loss prevention specialists conducted video surveillance inside the Target store in the Canyon Springs shopping center as other detectives and officers remained outside to help detain any suspected thieves, ABC News reported.

Of those waiting outside were a detective and officer dressed as Santa Claus and his elf. At one point, they received information about three suspicious men attempting to steal vehicles in the parking lot. One of the undercover detectives saw the suspects trying to steal an older white Honda CR-V.

After being detected by officers, two of the men tried to flee the scene, but were quickly apprehended, according to ABC.

“One suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody with the help of our undercover Santa, and the second was detained by the undercover elf,” police wrote on Facebook.

The third suspect drove stole off in the stolen Honda before police could reach him. The car was later found abandoned nearby and the driver was not located, but detectives have him identified and will be making an arrest for auto theft in the future, they said. They also included a photo of the suspect in their Facebook post. One of the two suspects detained was later released, while the other was arrested for possession of illegal drugs and resisting arrest, police said.

“Changes in property crime laws within the recent years have contributed to increases in retail theft and shoplifting,” Detective Everth Bercian of the Property Crimes Unit, said in the statement. “Theft of merchandise totaling less than $950 is only a misdemeanor, and any arrest made whether it’s a felony or misdemeanor, results in little to no consequences for these crimes.”

Also on Thursday, undercover police outside the shopping center arrested three suspects who attempted to shoplift.