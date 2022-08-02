Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A police motorcycle officer in Southern California has died in an off-duty crash, according to a report.

The Riverside Police Department is mourning the death of their motor officer following the traffic fatality near Nuevo Monday night. The officer was off-duty when he was involved in a wreck with a pickup truck near the intersection of Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road around 7:15 p.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

First responders pronounced the officer dead at the collision scene, according to the spokesperson, KTLA reported.

Riverside police said the unnamed officer was a male and confirmed he was riding his personal motorcycle at the time of the crash.

To honor the officer, a police procession occurred in Riverside later Monday night with law enforcement personnel escorting a coroner’s van that was carrying the officer’s body.

Details of the collision remain unclear and it is unknown if the pickup truck driver was injured during the wreck.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...