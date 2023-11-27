Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A driver who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit died after jumping from a freeway interchange in Riverside Sunday evening.

Officer Ryan Railsback, the public information officer with the Riverside Police Department, said officers first responded to a welfare check on a possible distraught man about 8:45 p.m. in the University neighborhood, KTLA reported.

Several minutes later, a man fitting the description was located driving his vehicle nearby and officers attempted to contact him. However, the man did not stop for police, Railsback noted.

A short vehicle pursuit occurred before the driver stopped on the 60/215/91 freeway interchange. The man exited his vehicle and proceeded to jump from the elevated roadway.

The man landed beneath the overpass and was pronounced dead at the scene, Railsback confirmed.

The freeway transition roads were shut down for several hours following the apparent suicide.

No further details about the man or what prompted the incident were immediately available for release.

