GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department in Texas say two officers are recovering after being shot late Tuesday night, and one of the officers was able to return fire, killing the gunman.

GPD received a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. of someone possibly trying to break into a home on Garden Meadow Drive, according to police. The reporting party said the suspect ran off, KXAN reported.

Responding officers arrived in less than a minute after the 911 call, according to police. One officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Georgetown police say the man shot the officer in each of his upper legs in the “high thigh area.”

When the second officer arrived, she saw the exchange of gunfire, got out of her unit and was able to fatally shoot the gunman, all the while getting shot in her foot, according to KXAN.

Police say they have identified the gunman and notified the man’s family members, but did not disclose his name.

Both officers were taken to Seton Williamson Hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition. Georgetown Police Department said each officer has about five years of experience.

GPD is investigating the shooting along with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division.

Georgetown is a suburb just north of Austin in Central Texas.