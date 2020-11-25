President Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, on Wednesday, ending Flynn’s three-year prosecution for allegedly lying to the FBI.

Trump announced the pardon on Twitter on Wednesday.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!” Trump tweeted.

In December of 2017, Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a January interview with two agents, including former FBI special agent Peter Strzok, before reversing course in January of 2020 after replacing his legal team with attorney Sydney Powell, Daily Wire reported.

The Justice Department filed to have the charges against Flynn dropped later that year in May. The judge presiding over Flynn’s case has refused the department’s motion, however, keeping the case against Flynn open.