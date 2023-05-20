Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – A man whose life sentence was commuted by then-President Obama in 2015 has now been charged with the shooting of a woman in a road rage incident. The woman is brain-dead and not expected to survive. The shooting occured early on Sunday morning near Chicago. Alton Mills admitted to police that he was the shooter, and has now been charged according to The Post Millennial.

Alton Mills was serving year 22 of a life sentence in prison for dealing cocaine when President Obama took up commuted his sentence in 2015. Now he’s facing three charges of attemped murder, and the woman who he allegedly shot is not likely to live. Mills admitted that he had caused “great bodily harm and imminent death” to the woman.

The road rage incident happened early on Sunday morning when three people stopped at a red light behind Mills. When the light turned green and Mills remained stopped, the driver of the car attempted to pass Mills.

Mills allegedly caught up to the car and opened fire, shooting a woman in the back seat in the head, according to Assistant State’s Atorney Kathryn Morrissey during Mills’ bail hearing. After Mills shot at the car, the driver was able to snap a blurry photo of the license plate, and went directly to a local fire station and called police.

A search of Mills’ home by police uncovered loose bullets that match those fired at the car. Gunshot residue was also found on Mills’ car. Mills had been working for the and advocating for others to be released early from prison.

Mills was charged in 1993 “on federal conspiracy charges as part of a crack cocaine conspiracy,” The Daily Mail reports. His third felony conviction, Mills fell under the “three strikes” law and got life in prison.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...