Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former President Barack Obama showed how tone-deaf he is when he connected the 21 murder victims in Uvalde, Texas with George Floyd.

Obama wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, “As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022

Let’s be clear, while it’s unfortunate that George Floyd died, he was a chronic drug user who engaged in criminal activity during his life. He was under the influence of narcotics and reportedly committing a criminal act when police were called to confront his actions in Minneapolis.

Officers did not handle Floyd’s situation well, and they’ve paid dearly for their actions and inactions. Yet for Obama to mourn the anniversary of Floyd’s death in the same breath as 19 children and two teachers who were killed in a barrage of bullets in the Uvalde massacre is appalling.

Floyd was not an innocent victim. Derek Chauvin may have been the proximate cause of Floyd’s death, but Floyd was the ultimate cause of his demise. The children and teachers in Uvalde should receive more respect than to have their memory co-mingled with a criminal who died in the custody of law enforcement officers.