Share—and speak up for law & order...















TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio police officer has died after a shooting standoff with a suspect, the Toledo Police Department said Monday. Chief George Kral identified the officer as 24-year-old Brandon Stalker, Law Officer reported. According to Kral, Stalker was hit once by the suspect, who brandished two firearms while leaving a house which he entered after an exchange with police.

A #toledopolice officer and a suspect have been shot during a standoff. More information will follow. pic.twitter.com/VyfN3cCT3F — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 19, 2021

“This is a very dark and horrific day for the city of Toledo,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the press conference.

At around 3:53 p.m. ET, officers noticed the suspect, wanted in an earlier vandalization and arson at a city cathedral, having a cigarette on Fulton Street.

According to abc13, the historic Rosary Cathedral was vandalized with graffiti that read “Jesus is Black” and “Black Jesus.” The damage was reportedly estimated to cost $5,100. Kral said police had warrants out for the suspect.

After Stalker and at least one other officer approached the suspect, he brandished a firearm and entered a home.

Police set up a perimeter and called in negotiators and swat teams.

Officer Stalker, who was on a perimeter position, was struck in the head and fatally wounded. Other officers returned fire and killed the subject, according to ODMP. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old, Christopher Harris, Fox 8 in Cleveland reported.

Officer Stalker had served with the Toledo Police Department for 2-1/2 years. He is survived by his child and fiancée.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.