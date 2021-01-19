Toledo police officer shot and killed

Share—and speak up for law & order...















Toledo, Ohio – A Toledo (OH) Police Officer was shot and killed in a standoff on Monday evening.

Chief George Kral identified the fallen officer as Officer Brandon Stalker.

Officers responded to a home just before 4 p.m. where they reportedly tried to negotiate for two hours. However, these attempts were unsuccessful.

Police then fired tear gas into the house.

After the tear gas was deployed, the suspect started shooting. The officer and suspect were struck by gunfire. Officer Stalker later died from those injuries.

ABC 13 reports that multiple officers with guns drawn and wearing riot gear were seen outside a home shortly before 5 p.m.

The standoff was still in progress as of 6:20 p.m.