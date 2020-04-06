LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Monday shortly after 11:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst Place, which is in northwest Lubbock between Shadow Hills Golf Course and the Alamo Drafthouse.
When police arrived, a person ran from the residence on foot. Officers, including a police K9 and handler, responded to the scene to pursue the subject, KCBD reported.
Officials told the local news organization that a 15-year-old suspect ran from the domestic disturbance. While fleeing officers the teen fired at the officers giving chase, hitting the K9.
As a result, officers returned fire. The suspect was injured and was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries were undisclosed.
The Lubbock Police Department has seven K9s, according to their website. The unnamed injured K9 was taken to the veterinarian for treatment. Its injuries were also undisclosed.