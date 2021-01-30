Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police K9 went missing in action briefly Saturday morning while “on assignment.” However, after a period of time the police service dog was located.

Gwinnett County Police said K9 Brix went missing early Saturday morning while on duty. They did not mention what kind of an assignment he was on, but revealed that he “got distracted” and chased a nearby animal.

There is no doubt that hearts were pounding when they couldn’t find the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois.

K9 Brix went MIA in the area of 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, WSB reported.

His handler and other K9 handlers searched the area including the woods, neighborhoods and nearby roads for Brix, while nearby officers, the police helicopters and officers from Lawrenceville Police all helped search.

Fortunately, after an undisclosed period of time, K9 Brix was located safe and sound at the Gwinnett County Animal Control Center.

