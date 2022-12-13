Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Authorities say a correctional officer was gunned down and killed in the parking lot outside the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex in Lawrenceville, Georgia early Tuesday morning. A search for the suspect is ongoing, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The Gwinnett County Police Department received a call shortly after 6:20 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corrections facility on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Responding officers discovered a corrections officer dead in the parking lot, according to GCPD.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner. He had been employed with the corrections department for over 10 years, police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle said, according to NBC News.

Sgt. Jennifer Richter said they believe the shooting occurred during a confrontation with a suspect in the parking lot while Riner was heading to work. Thus far, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

“Right now this is a very active scene, a very active investigation,” Richter said. “Our detectives and officers are following up on leads.”

BREAKING NEWS: Deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Gwin Co. Comprehensive Corrections Center Complex in Hi Hope Rd. Live report in @GoodDayAtlanta. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/71Juep0YPH — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) December 13, 2022

“The Gwinnett Police Department would like to extend condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers,” the agency said in a statement. “No arrest has been made, this is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives.”

So far no viable suspect description has been provided regarding the shooter who fled on foot, although a nondescript image was offered via Twitter.

.@GwinnettPd Have released this surveillance photo of the shooting suspect who killed Gwinnett Co Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner in the parking lot of the Gwinnett Correctional Complex this morning @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/IqRR39K52W — Deidra Dukes (@DeidraDukesFOX5) December 13, 2022

Further details were not immediately available and authorities are asking anyone with information on the homicide to come forward. Officials described Riner as a father and grandfather who was respected and well liked by his peers and prisoners alike, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. The correctional complex in Lawrenceville is an 800-bed facility, located about 40 minutes from Atlanta.