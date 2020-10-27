NEW YORK — President Trump on Tuesday called on NYPD brass to allow the officer who was suspended for blaring “Trump 2020” from his patrol car loudspeaker to return to work.

“Let New York’s Finest finally do their job!,” the president said in one of a series of tweets that linked to the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

Trump linked to the Police Benevolent Association, which endorsed the president in August, that noted the level of violence in the Big Apple, New York Post reported.

Let New York’s Finest finally do their job! https://t.co/XqURHZxCxP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

“FIFTY-THREE. That’s how many NYers were shot this week. A 279% INCREASE. 53 families upended by shootings that @NYCMayor seems to ignore. How has defunding worked? How have the violence interrupters worked? We need cops & sane public safety policies,” the PBA tweet said and linked to The Post’s story from Sunday reporting that seven people were victims of gun violence over the weekend.

Trump later linked to that tweet again and addressed voters in New York, Fox News reported.

“Vote for Trump. What (the Hell!) do you have to lose?,” the president said.

New York. Vote for Trump. What (the Hell!) do you have to lose? https://t.co/XqURHZxCxP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

In another, the president said, “Thank you to the most incredible people on earth. I stand with you 100%. Get that great Officer back to work!”

Thank you to the most incredible people on earth. I stand with you 100%. Get that great Officer back to work! https://t.co/nMH3MlBCqU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

It linked to a Sunday post by the SBA hitting the Democrats for their support of nationwide protests that have at times become violent and the movement to defund the police.

“Police Officers across the nation are advocating for TRUMP and rightfully so. The Democratic Party has abandoned police officers, encouraged violence and lawlessness. People are being murdered in Democratic run cities,” the SBA wrote in the tweet.

When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical. Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public. https://t.co/GTfC7BF5Sx — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020

He also retweeted a post by the SBA claiming that Mayor Bill de Blasio will describe incidents in which Trump supporters have been the targets of anti-Trump groups as “peaceful protests.”

Law & Disorder in DeBlasios NYC. He will describe this as PEACEFUL PROTESTORS throwing objects at Trump supporters on Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn and have the NYPD Stand Down! https://t.co/48mSO3oaoL — SBA (@SBANYPD) October 25, 2020

“Law & Disorder in DeBlasios NYC. He will describe this as PEACEFUL PROTESTORS throwing objects at Trump supporters on Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn and have the NYPD Stand Down!,” the SBA wrote.