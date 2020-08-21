PORTLAND, Ore. — Marquise Love, a man who remains at large after police identified him as the suspect who knocked out another man during riots in Portland on Sunday, has apparently taken to social media to beg for financial help.

Love, 25, who goes by the name “Keese Love,” is wanted by police for viciously attacking a man identified as Adam Haner in the middle of the street during riotous behavior that took place just blocks away from a Black Lives Matter protest. The beatdown was recorded and went viral on social media.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him,” Love purportedly wrote, according to an image obtained by The Sun. “Look it up on Twitter put money on my books and come see me.”

Video footage of the Sunday night’s violent attack shows someone appearing to be Love coming behind Haner as he is kneeling in the street and kicking him in the face.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Haner’s girlfriend said that they were in his truck when he spotted a woman being mugged and stopped to help. An angry mob set their attention on the couple. Haner got back in the truck and drove away but apparently crashed as he tried to flee from the violent group, FOX News reported.

Haner was then dragged from the vehicle and attacked. Video from the crime shows the suspect identified as Love punching and kicking Haner. He then ran up behind him and kicked him in the face, police said.

The attack caused Haner to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. Several onlookers tended to him and he was taken to a hospital. As the attack was widely circulated on social media, it elicited outrage.

Pictures of Haner show him with dark bruises under both eyes.

According to police, Haner has been released from hospital care and is currently recovering from the assault. ( Facebook)

According to records provided to FOX News, Love has a lengthy rap sheet dating back to at least 2012. Law enforcement authorities said they have contacted Love, urging him to surrender. However, he remains loose at the time.