ST. LOUIS — The suspects believed to be involved in the killing of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn remain at large.

On Friday, city police posted video of security camera footage showing seven people — identified as “persons of interest” — who were involved in the looting of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, the New York Post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dorn was murdered in the early morning hours of June 2, after responding to a burglar alarm at the pawn shop. The city has been convulsed for days by riots and looting by protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS?” police said in a tweet. “Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k)”

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS? They're persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn. Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

An online fundraiser for Dorn has raised more than $339,000 for his family.

President Trump paid homage to the fallen police retiree as well.

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!.” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.