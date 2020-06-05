What has occurred in our country is maddening.

And it is maddening to the point that I need to vent.

Law enforcement is literally being blamed for one encounter in Minneapolis out of the 350 million citizen contacts a year and at the same time letting the corrupt media and dishonest politicians ram down our throats that burning cities was an expected outcome based on our brutality of blacks.

Black Lives Matter has announced a war on the the police and “defund the police” has not only become a popular slogan but some cities are actually considering it.

The FBI has warned that suspects may be planning to attack law enforcement at their homes and some have already done it.

And that brings me to the story of Tony Timpa?

Have you heard of him?

Maybe I missed the white squares on Twitter propping him up as a martyr. It’s possible that celebrities spoke out and I simply missed it.

Did I miss the hashtags? What about the riots across the country?

No round table discussions on police brutality? No 24 hour media coverage on the event?

Surely I would have seen all of the police chiefs proclaiming his name?

I’m not sure how I could have missed it. I know ole Bullethead is old but I’m not Joe Biden old.

I didn’t miss it because it didn’t happen.

Welcome to the hypocrisy of the America.

In 2016, Tony Timpa called 911 from the parking lot of a Dallas (TX) pornography store. No, he wasn’t a suspect in a crime and there are no reports that he had ever been arrested.

Timpa told a dispatcher that he was afraid, suffered from schizophrenia and needed help.

When officer’s arrived, Timpa’s behavior began as aggressive and combative.

Several officers pinned Timpa to the ground on his stomach and held him there for 14 minutes … while he was handcuffed.

Yes, you read that right … 14 minutes.

Thirty (30) times, Timpa told officers that he could not breathe. Officers laugh and joked during the encounter.

Upon the arrival of paramedics, Tony Timpa, 32, was dead.

The body camera video shows that first responders did not begin CPR on Timpa until four minutes after he became unresponsive.

The medical examiner said Timpa died from sudden cardiac arrest due to “the toxic effects of cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint.”

His death was ruled a homicide.

The grand jury indicted the officers on misdemeanor deadly conduct. The indictment said the “officers engaged in reckless conduct that placed Timpa in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot later dismissed the charges after “all three (medical) examiners” who testified before the grand jury “cannot, and will not, testify to the elements of the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt.”

While you may say this case is far different than the tragic incident in Minneapolis with George Floyd, you would be right.

Tony Timpa was white … And this entire incident …

Was much worse.

And those Dallas police officers are Dallas police officers today.

You may also say that there is no difference and those officers should be in prison but you would be lying to yourself.

In custody deaths, such as Timpa and Floyd, unfortunately happen every year in law enforcement.

It’s a terrible tragedy for the victims and their families and as a police officer it is an awful experience that never leaves you but to place murderous blame on the very first responders that recognize a medical condition and then call for paramedics to help them, is simply preposterous.

If that is how America is going to treat law enforcement, good luck finding anyone that will do the job.

It’s hard to tell at this moment whether America is full of a population of manipulated sheep, hypocritical minions or just plain dumb people.

Whichever it is, it isn’t good.

And before you tell me I chose an isolated case … I did.

Just like all of America did last week.

Because when you take your narrow, biased lens away from Minneapolis and look around you see nothing that even comes close to what the media, politicians, and all of the social justice warriors are saying.

America is being told by just about anyone with a microphone that police are exterminating blacks at rates equal to genocide.

Every major corporation has made statements, donated money and decried the injustices on black and brown faces at the hands of racist cops.

And all the while, these virtue signaling sycophants know the truth.

In 2019, 9 blacks were shot unarmed by law enforcement and since 2015, out of the unarmed suspects shot and killed by police, 3% were white and 2% were black. I could break down those 9 cases for you and tell you that their behavior involved actions such as trying to run cops over with cars, grab their guns or attack them brutally with their fist, but let’s just leave it at 9.

You’re an idiot if you think burning down black owned businesses, shooting cops and killing people is the proper response whether it is 9 or 90.

If that’s genocide than Chicago and just about every other urban city ran by lying, slimy Democrat politicians have a lot of explaining to do. Every Saturday night is their genocide.

But here is where the hypocrisy resides.

None of this matters to you.

You don’t care.

You’re full of rage and guilt and you want your penance.

You are blinded by hatred and you are too busy de-funding the police or burning down buildings or stealing televisions to even care.

And if you claim that you actually care then where were you in 2016?

Where were you when Tony said he couldn’t breathe?

I’ll tell you where you were. You were waiting for all of the boxes to get checked.

You were waiting for white cops.

You needed a black suspect.

You were waiting for an election year.

After all, Philando Castile grabbed a gun when a Minneapolis Police Officer told him not to and you flipped your outrage on … exactly 4 years ago.

So where were you in 2016?

Was there “no justice…no peace” then or was there “no justice and no big deal.”

Where was your “silence is violence” fancy sign when Tony Timpa died?

Just to be clear, both of these cases are awful but you need to know as you go out to demand your justice tonight that you are being played.

You are being played by an establishment of corrupt money driven whores that prance around in suits and call themselves attorneys, politicians, reverends and activists that are working together to fundamentally tell you what to think and do.

And you do it!

And if you think Tony Timpa is the only example of hypocrisy, you are truly a lost cause.

Every single minute of every single day you are in a game and if you don’t figure this out, you will be responsible for an America that will be unrecognizable in the decade to come.