He told Daily Mail TV that “we want liberation. We want the power to determine our own destiny. We want freedom from an oppressive government, and we want the immediate end of government sanctioned murder by the police.”

Black Lives Matter has mobilized tens of thousands of activists in the wake of the George Floyd death.

Newsome is certain that his group can lead the “war on police”

Citing that police have “waged war on black people for decades,” he plans to escalate the battle.

“We’re talking about self-defense. We’re talking about defending our communities,’ he explains. ‘You know what it’s like to see a taser pointed at a seven-year-old, you know what it’s like to see a 67-year-old black woman… pepper sprayed and pushed to the ground?”

“We have black Special Forces officers advising us, and we will teach and train people in our communities, the Black Ops department of Black Opportunities,” he said.

Newsome said that Black Lives Matter will create “Peace Officers” who will patrol black communities to challenge law enforcement and stop police brutality.

And if states allow open carry, they will be weaponized, he said.

Founded in 1966 the Black Panther Party’s core practice was its open carry armed citizens’ patrols – known as cop watching – to monitor the behavior of officers of the Oakland Police Department and challenge police brutality in the city.

But members of the BPP were involved in a string of fatal firefights with police, while many others were convicted of assaulting dozens of police officers.

However, the group emerged as one of the most influential black movement organizations of the late 1960s and at its height in 1970 it had 68 offices and thousands of members across America.

“We pattern ourselves after the Black Panthers, after the Nation of Islam, we believe that we need an arm to defend ourselves,” he says.

Refusing to work with law enforcement, Newsome says that “I see us policing ourselves. I see us teaching black people how to police their own communities.”