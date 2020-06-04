A reporting party called 911 to report a Gwinnett County Police Department car on fire in Duluth some time between 10 p.m. and midnight, police said. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by the time responding officers arrived.

“Pieces of glass, filled or coated with accelerant coupled with a wick, was thrown at the driver side window of the county vehicle,” according to the police report, reported the Ledger-Enquirer. “Another jar may have been placed on top … just behind the light bar. A piece of burning cloth was recovered.”