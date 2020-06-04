GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects are in jail Thursday after being arrested for trying to set police cars on fire with Molotov cocktails.
Police say the arsonists tracked those officers down at their homes and tried to torch their cars. Both fires were put out quickly, leaving minor damage to the vehicles, WSB-TV reported.
Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and Lakaila Mack, 20, all face multiple charges.
A reporting party called 911 to report a Gwinnett County Police Department car on fire in Duluth some time between 10 p.m. and midnight, police said. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished by the time responding officers arrived.
“Pieces of glass, filled or coated with accelerant coupled with a wick, was thrown at the driver side window of the county vehicle,” according to the police report, reported the Ledger-Enquirer. “Another jar may have been placed on top … just behind the light bar. A piece of burning cloth was recovered.”
However, a short time later police received another 911 call. The person reported that someone tried to set a police car on fire in Lawrenceville and a dark-colored car fled the scene. As a result, a fire started on the ground behind the car and was put out with a fire extinguisher. The report said the vehicle body was dented during the crime.
WSB-TV reports a conversation they had with one of the suspect’s during a protest in Gwinnett County last weekend.
“I’m just trying to get the message across,” Chike-Morah said during the protest outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall. “We’re going to continue walking until we don’t feel like walking no more.”
The protest progressively grew violent.
Chike-Morah told reporters that he wanted to peacefully protest and go home, but a few days later he had other plans.
“They unloaded the bus trying to catch us but I’m not getting got. I can speak for myself. I don’t know what they got going on. I’m just trying to go home and go to work tomorrow,” Chike-Morah said.
Three suspects have been arrested in relation to arson of two GCPD patrol cars at officers' homes.
Unrelated case: another officer found a smashed windshield & side window at a his home in Lawrenceville. Seeking tips @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477
Info: https://t.co/GlVKV3ISLB pic.twitter.com/xjo7SbwhVd
— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) June 4, 2020
It appears that police developed the case against each suspect based upon witness statements, although specific details were not provided.
Joseph appeared in court Wednesday night, and the other two are expected in court Thursday.
The suspects face the following charges:
Alvin Joseph: Arson 1st Degree – Felony (2 counts), Possession and Manufacturing of Destructive Device – Felony (2 counts), Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor (2 counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime – Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property – Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property – Misdemeanor (1 count), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Felony (1 count)
Lakaila Mack: Arson 1st Degree – Felony (2 counts), Possession and Manufacturing of Destructive Device – Felony (2 counts), Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor (2 counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime – Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property – Felony (2 counts)
Ebuka Chike-Morah: Arson 1st Degree – Felony (2 counts), Possession and Manufacturing of Destructive Device – Felony (2 counts), Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor (2 counts), Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime – Felony (2 counts), Interference with Government Property – Felony (2 counts)