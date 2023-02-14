Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A now former Georgia police officer was arrested and charged with concealing the death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing more than six months ago, authorities confirmed.

Miles Bryant, 22, who had worked for the Doraville Police Department, was charged with concealing the death of another and false reporting of a crime, Gwinnett County Police said. The remains of Susana Morales, 16, were discovered last week after she was reported missing in July, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

“Detectives developed enough probable cause to get an arrest today, but the investigation is still on going,” said Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle.

“The criminal investigation has been handled by the Gwinnett County Police Department, but we have been in constant communication with the Doraville Police Department and letting them know of the case,” Officer Valle said.

The City of Doraville released a statement Monday revealing that it had learned of Bryant’s charges, according to the New York Post.

“The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales,” the statement read. “The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”

It was unclear when Bryant actually became a “former” officer, yet based upon statements made by the Gwinnett County Police Department and the City of Doraville, it seems that his departure occurred recently.

Moreover, his time of service with the agency was not provided and the details surrounding the “false report of a crime” were not offered in the press statement.

Gwinnett County Medical Examiners’ Office subsequently identified the remains as Morales who disappeared last summer, Law Officer reported.

“It does look like she has been there for some period of time,” Jennifer Richter of the Gwinnett County Police Department said following the discovery.

The teen had not been seen since her family reported her missing the evening of July 26. On the night Morales vanished, detectives said she texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. to say she was on her way home to Windscape Village Lane in Norcross.

Investigators confirmed an app on Morales’ cell phone showed that she was indeed walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. However, detectives believe she then got into a vehicle.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone was tracked to the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off. Sadly, Morales never made it home to her loved ones.

“This is a very tragic incident and not just for our community, but the law enforcement community as well,” said Officer Valle. “Gwinnett Police is determined to get all of the facts and all of the information to get justice regardless of who the individual is.”

Bryant was booked at the Gwinnett Detention Center on the charges of concealing the death of another and false report of a crime. He is being held without bond and expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.