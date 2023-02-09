Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Gwinnett County Medical Examiners’ Office subsequently identified the remains as a female teen who disappeared last summer, according to reports.

Susana Morales, 16, was reported missing in late July by her family. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after someone reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest. The remains were recovered and positively identified as the teen who vanished months ago.

“It does look like she has been there for some period of time,” Jennifer Richter of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The teen has not been seen since her family reported her missing the evening of July 26. On the night Morales vanished, detectives said she texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. to say she was on her way home to Windscape Village Lane.

Investigators confirmed an app on Morales’ cell phone showed that she was indeed walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. However, detectives believe she then got into a vehicle.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone was tracked to the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off. Sadly, Morales never made it home to her loved ones.

According to the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office, DNA from the remains matched Morales’ dental records. A cause of death is pending, FOX 5 reported.

“Right now, we’re really looking at this as a death investigation. We haven’t ruled out homicide,” Richter said.

On Thursday Dr. Kevin Wood, the principal of Meadowcreek High School where Morales attended, sent a letter home to parents, 11 Alive reported.

“One of the things I value about our school community is it is close, caring, and supportive. Qualities we need at this time,” he wrote.

“This sad news, coupled with the way some learned about it, may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students.”

Continuing, the principal went on to say that counselors would be on campus for those who seek grief support.

“Dealing with death is hard, and it can be very challenging for high school-aged children.”