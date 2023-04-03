Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia school teacher is facing child sex crime charges after police said he sexually assaulted a female student at Gerard Preparatory School in Lawrenceville.

R’Kheim Young, 36, has been identified as the criminal defendant. He is charged with two counts of child molestation and improper sexual contact with a child, WSB-TV reported.

Lawrenceville police said Young worked as an art teacher at the private preparatory school, which is not affiliated with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The investigation began when the mother of a female student at Gerard reported her daughter had been sexually pursued by Young. The allegations include inappropriate sexual comments that made the teen uncomfortable, touching the girl’s private areas over her clothing, and the teacher forcing the girl to touch him.

Without disclosing details, authorities said Investigators were later able to corroborate allegations made by the girl. As a result, Young was taken into custody. During an interview, police said Young admitted to the charged offenses. “At least at one point, the male teacher actually touched the student inappropriately, and also he made her touch him,” said Capt. Salvador Ortega of the Lawrenceville Police Department, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “No adult person, no teacher should be having those types of conversations with teenage students,” Capt. Ortega said. School officials told WSB-TV that once the allegations were disclosed in late February, Young was placed on unpaid leave. He was subsequently terminated when police arrested him earlier this month. The school sent a letter to parents that reads in part, “For those who have been in his classroom, their trust has been shattered…” it goes on to say “…all staff will ensure that any support we can provide, will be given.” “It’s very disturbing anytime we see an educator or any adult act inappropriate toward children,” said Verdaillia Turner, President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers. According to Steve Adkins, who is representing Young, his client has been a teacher for 13 years. He described the accusations as a “misunderstanding,” and said, “Mr. Young intends on fighting these allegations in Court” as he maintains his innocence. Young was booked at the Gwinnett County Jail.