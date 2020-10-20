SEATTLE — Seattle Police officers who are leaving the department have given scathing responses during their exit interviews.

KOMO News obtained the exit interviews, which blamed poor city leadership, riots, and low morale for leaving the department.

One retiring patrol sergeant who had been on the department for more than 20 years said, “I refuse to work for this socialist city council and their political agenda. This agenda sacrifices the health and well-being of the officers and ultimately will destroy the fabric of this once fine city.”

When asked: “What factors had a negative effect on morale in the department?”

One officer whose job is up in the air said, “The council wanting to defund us and gaining ground doing it. Rioters not being charged even when they assault officers.”

Another patrol officer from the East Precinct who was resigning after 6-10 years of service offered this explanation for leaving the department: “Current hostile work environment. In a precinct that is under civil unrest by a small group that is constantly committing multiple felonies and attempting to murder peace officers.”

When followed up with the question: “What did you enjoy least about working at SPD?”

The officer said, “I enjoyed almost every aspect of working with Seattle PD itself. The one thing that I enjoyed the least was the handling of the last three months of riots.”

Jim Fuda, Crimestoppers Director of Law Enforcement Services which works with SPD, says the responses point to a hostile and non-supportive work environment for officers, KOMO reported.

“It’s ridiculous,” Fuda said. “Just when you think it can’t get more inane, it does.”

In response to the question: “Would you like to work for SPD again in the future?”

Some said they’re open to the opportunity if things change, “drastically.”

One canine officer who’s resigning after more than 11 years said, “I highly doubt it. You could pay me twice what you’re paying me now and I would not work for Seattle under this current political mayhem, Marxist collaborations and lack of government and police leadership.”

“It’s an absolute joke and a travesty for the rest of the citizens here in this city, this once beautiful city,” said Fuda. “Our police department is there to protect all of us and because of the cutbacks and the retirements, who’s going to protect our public safety?”

According to the exit interviews, some of the Seattle officers are leaving for departments like Everett, Des Moines, Kennewick and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department — places they said the feel like they will get more support.

Law Officer recently reported that as many as 200 officers could be leaving the police agency after suffering humiliation and a vast number of injuries during riots.

In addition to the agencies previously mentioned, prior reports also confirmed SPD officers were leaving for police departments in Tukwila, Bellevue, Kent, as well as the King County Sheriff’s Office.