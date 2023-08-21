Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SEATTLE – A shooting occurred at a Seattle hookah lounge leaving three people dead and six others wounded, one of whom is in critical condition, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Seattle Police Department was called to the Rainer Hookah Lounge in South Seattle after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Seattle Police issued the following press statement:

“Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting at a business in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers arrived and located three gunshot wound victims. Police attempted life-saving measures until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. Despite all life-saving efforts, two male victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third female victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.”

The agency later updated the death toll.

“Detectives were notified that despite all life-saving efforts, the female victim transported to HMC was pronounced deceased. Another male victim is in critical condition.”

The victims pronounced dead at the scene were males, ages 22 and 33. The female who died at the hospital was 30-years-old. Names have not been released.

During the initial response, police also learned of six additional gunshot victims arriving at Haborview Medical Center. Of the six wounded individuals, a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, while the others — ranging in age from 21 to 38 — were stable, according to the Associated Press.

The Seattle Police Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made. Five guns were recovered at the scene, Yahoo News reported.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to please call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

