SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has released footage of a suspect throwing a torch into a patrol unit while an officer was inside.

The incident took place Thursday around 1:30 p.m. In the video, an officer approaches a suspect brandishing a flaming piece of lumber as he walks down an alley.

The officer stops his cruiser and shouts for the suspect to stop. However, the crazed man shouts an expletive at the officer and continues walking down the alley, Fox reported.

Next, the officer drives after the suspect, parks a few paces away from the torch-wielding maniac and shouts: “Seattle police, stop dude!”

***WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

However, the suspect appears to turn around and charge at the cruiser, before throwing the torch inside. The officer can be seen firing his weapon as the suspect runs away and smoke obscures the dashcam’s view, according to Fox.

Responding officers chased the suspect into a parking garage, deployed a Taser, and took him into custody. He was subsequently booked at the King County Jail, police said.

He has been identified as Brian Leil, 37. He was not injured by gunfire, police said.

The officer, Caleb Pomazon, was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening burns. Police said flames from the torch engulfed the entire patrol vehicle.

Pomazon has been with the department for one year. He is currently on paid administrative leave per department policy.