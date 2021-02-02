ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers of the Rochester Police Department have reportedly been suspended for their alleged involvement in a Friday incident where a hysterical 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed.
The announcement was made Monday by the city’s Director of Communications, Justin Roj, in a press conference, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.
The officers involved in the Friday incident were not identified. Their suspensions are effective immediately and will continue pending an internal investigation.
Rochester Police released two body-camera videos Sunday of the encounter.
GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING