carjacking suspects fleeing police in a stolen Jeep taken at knife-point crashed into a school bus this week in Rochester, New York with 17 students on board. The dramatic collision was captured on video by a witness, according to reports.

Rochester police said two suspects threatened a 51-year-old woman with a knife as they stole her red Jeep on Wednesday. Officers located the stolen vehicle and tried to detain the suspects. When the Jeep was stopped, the driver reversed into a police car and the suspects fled, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department.

Officers engaged in a pursuit to catch the violent criminals. Witness Raymond Gonzalez heard sirens and grabbed his phone in time to record the Jeep flying the wrong way down a street before crashing into the school bus that was carrying 17 children, Fox 5 New York reported.

Following the collision, one of the suspects bailed from the stolen Jeep and fled on foot. Officers can be seen on video chasing the perpetrator and yelling at him to “get on the ground” before eventually catching him and making the arrest. The other suspect was also captured “without incident,” police said.

Screenshots from a video show the stolen Jeep crashing into a school bus filled with children, alongside one of the suspects running from police on Wednesday. (Credit: Raymond Gonzalez via Storyful) “Thankfully, the driver and every student was uninjured as a result of the crash,” the Rochester Police Department said in a statement. “The city school district was advised of the accident and made arrangements to have each student transported home.”

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Maliq McCullough and 23-year-old Adeosun Hughes. Both were charged for their involvement in the crimes, Fox News reported.

McCullough was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and both third and fourth-degree larceny. Hughes is facing the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.